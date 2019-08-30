Stocks take a hit from institutional selling, weak economic numbers

The capital market received heavy blow on Thursday following selling from financial institutions owing to settlement period, while some of the weak economic numbers dictated the investor sentiments, dealers said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said, “The market seesaw during the early hours of trade.” However, before closing a spurt of selling pressure from financial institutions clipped share values.

Rollover week and weak economic numbers especially the fiscal deficit reaching to 28 year high at 8.9 percent dampened the sentiment. Finance Advisor Hafeez Sheikh’s encouraging statement that measures have been taken to revive the economy restored confidence, Salman said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.56 percent or 478.75 points to close at 30,158.96 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 1.74 percent or 251.65 points to end at 14,251.39 points level. Of 338 active scrips, 74 went up, 250 retreated, and 14 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 118.586 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 149.013 million shares in the previous session.

Saad Hashmey, executive director from BMA Capital said the market started slow with selling pressure witnessed in index heavy weight Oil and Gas Development Company and Pakistan Petroleum Limited, which later spread to the other sectors. Issuance of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) related ordinance brought buying interest in market with volumes and price appreciation in fertiliser, and chemical sector shares.

Overall investors prefer to sell on strength and shy away from investing. “It looks like this lacklustre trend will continue in the coming days,” Saad added.

In a much awaited development, the government has issued ordinance of GIDC, wherein the government has waived 50 percent of outstanding amount for fertiliser sector, captive power plants, KElectric/GENCOs, and IPPs sector.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks fell sharply lower led by scrips across the board on economic uncertainty.”

Banking and fertiliser scrips outperformed on strong earnings outlook. Dismal data on fiscal deficit in fiscal year 2019/20 and uncertainty over outcome of Kashmir tensions and Financial Action Task Force evaluations played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added.

A leading analyst said that due to continuous decline in share values it appeared that margins of several brokerage houses have been called to settle their outstanding dues. Owing to settlement and cover up their margins selling was seen across the board as several have failed to meet the basic minimum capital requirement. He further added that some of the financial results, which have been lower than the market expectation also trimmed the share values.

The highest gainers were Blessed Textile, up Rs12.23 to close at Rs257.22/share, and EFU Life Assurance, up Rs10.00 to finish at Rs213.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs86.65 to close at Rs1670.00/share, and Nestle Pakistan, down Rs73.00 to close at Rs5,800.00/share.

Lotte Chemical recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 15.128 billion shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.13 to end at Rs15.93/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Golden Arrow, recording a turnover of 3.358 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.10 to end at Rs6.00/share.