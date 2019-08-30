Ministry seeks advisers to privatise power plants

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Privatisation on Thursday invited expressions of interest from financial advisers to kick-start process of selling two state-owned combined cycle power plants with generation capacity of more than 1,270 megawatts.

Financial advisers were asked to submit their expressions of interest for the privatisation of Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) Guddu (747MW) and CCPP Nandipur (425 to 525MW) till October 2019.

Owned by the Central Power Generation Company Limited, CCPP Guddu is located in Sindh. The gross electricity generation capacity of the plants is 747MW. It has two gas turbines of 243MW each and one steam turbine of 261MW.

CCPP Nandipur is owned by power generation company Northern Power Generation Company Limited. Located in the Punjab, it has production capacity of 425 to 525MW. It has three gas turbines of 113MW each and one steam turbine of 190MW.

Financial advisers will be tasked to formulate restructuring and divestment strategy, conduct due diligence, advise on the divestment options, implement the transaction structure for divestment or asset sale, and prepare marketing plan and implement it.

The government enlisted 49 state-owned entities into privatisation program over the next five years in order to mobilise revenue and shed lose-making assets.

Faced with a challenge to reduce swollen fiscal deficit – that reached 8.9 percent of GDP in the last fiscal year –, the selloff of public sector enterprises is considered an appropriate option to ease financial woes under an IMF’s loan obligation.

Pakistan agreed to a $6 billion loan program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month to support external account and introduce structural reforms.

The government planned to privatise seven public entities within next one and a half years, including SME bank Limited, First Women Bank Limited, 1,223MW Balloki Power Plant, 1,230MW Haveli Bahadur Power Plant, Mari Petroleum Limited (divestment of remaining shares), Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, Lakhra Coal Mines (now Lakhra Coal Development Company) and Services International Hotel. Remaining state-owned enterprises would be privatised in the next three and half years.