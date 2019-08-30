PM directs ‘guillotining’ of regulatory drags

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the officials to ‘guillotine’ unnecessary regulations to improve ease of doing business and facilitate businesses, especially start-ups.

Khan directed the Board of Investment (BoI) for early completion of consultation process with the relevant stakeholders to streamline and simplify laws and regulatory framework relating to business in various sectors of economy. He was addressing a meeting about removing regulatory hurdles at the Prime Minister’s office.

“Special attention should be paid toward promoting digital economy and offering digital solutions to the start-up enabling them to capitalise their potential in IT sector,” the prime minister said in statement. “Facilitating investors and increasing ease of doing business is the top most priority of the government.”

The PM said automation of the regulatory procedure and online availability of required information would help businesses in smooth operations. He directed all the divisions to come up with plans for redefining regulatory framework and present for approval and implementation. The country managed to improve its ranking in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index, but its rank is still at 136 out of 190 countries, notches above 147 in 2017. The government targets 100th position.

BoI Chairman Zubair Gilani told the meeting that an extensive stakeholders’ consultation process is underway for removing hurdles in ease of doing business.

“This process involves elimination of irrelevant or obsolete regulations, review of existing regulatory framework and amendment in existing laws,” he said in a statement.

The meeting was informed that a digital business regulatory mapping portal has been designed to ensure transparency and accuracy in business transactions through ecommerce. The automation of procedures will facilitate business community in addition to ensure transparency in the system.

The central bank is already working to develop a modern and robust payment system as outlined in its Vision 2020. A proposed modern automated transfer system would replace the real time gross settlement system.

Under its vision 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan intends to establish a fully integrated national payments processing system, which would provide foundation for the development of a range of innovative payment systems and services, accelerate the move towards adoption of digital payment instruments, reduce risks in the financial system in line with the principles of financial market infrastructure, promote efficiency and convenience, and foster trust in the national payment system for both individual and institutional users. Punjab Provincial Minister for Industries Aslam Iqbal said the government of Punjab has undertaken a number of initiatives to facilitate businesses, including unifying taxes, eliminating inspections, offering ‘one window facilitation’ and introducing Punjab Smart Regulation Act.

The meeting was told that petroleum, housing and works, power division and BoI would soon be presenting plans regarding removal of unnecessary regulatory hurdles in their respective divisions.