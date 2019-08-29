close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Three arrested in usury case

National

MARDAN: The police have arrested three accused in a case of usury and registered a first information report against them, a senior police officer said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan, while briefing the media, stated that a police party, headed by City Police Station SHO, arrested Saqib, Shah Nawaz and Shahzeb who used to allegedly lend money to people on usury.

The official said that the business of charging interest on private loans is un-Islamic. The interest-based business was also creating law and order situation in the district, he added.

