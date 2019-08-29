close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2019

TNFJ says mourning code of Azadari soon

National

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Tehrik Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafaria (TNFJ) has said that they were bound by the code of Azadari (mourning) issued by the party chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mausavi.

A spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of TNFJ said no office-bearers or bodies affiliated with it such as Mukhtar Organisation, Mukhtar Students Organisation or the Ibrahim Scouts had attended the meeting of any local organisation in this regard. The spokesman said the TNFJ KP chapter reserved the right to take legal action against those who were circulating such reports. He said the mourners would abide by the code of Azadari issued by Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mausavi, which would be unveiled soon through the media.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan