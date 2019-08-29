close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

PTI lawmaker seeks action against'land-grabbers'

National

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarian Fazal Muhammad Khan on Wednesday asked the deputy commissioner to take action against the mafia for grabbing the graveyard in Umarzai locality.

Addressing a press conference, Fazal Muhammad Khan and others alleged that lawmaker of Awami National Party (ANP) Shakeel Bashir Ahmed had started constructing commercial plaza after occupying the graveyard land through illegal transaction and transfer. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Qaumi Watan Party and other parties had convened all parties conference against the illegal occupation of the graveyard land and demanded the government to take stern action against the mafia.

