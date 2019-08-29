SJC reconstituted, Justice Mushir Alam appointed as member

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has been reconstituted after the retirement of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, a senior judge of the apex court.

Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa have been appointed as the members of SJC and Judicial Commission respectively.

The Supreme Judicial Council is comprised of the Chief Justice of Pakistan as Chairman, two most senior Judges of the Supreme Court and two most senior Chief Justices of High Courts as members.

On a reference received from President or through suo-moto action, the Supreme Judicial Council investigates the matter and presents its findings to the President.

If the council decides that the Judge is incapable of performing the duties of office or is guilty of misconduct, and therefore should be removed from office, the President may order the removal of such judge. A judge may not be removed from service except on the specified grounds and subject to the prescribed procedure.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is a commission for the appointment of Supreme Court and High Court Judges. Justice Azmat bid farewell to the judiciary as his tenure ended on Tuesday (Aug 27).