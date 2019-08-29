Sindh CM doesn’t want pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: As the time goes on, news of the arrest of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah is on the rise, with various sources confirming and denying it. Murad Ali Shah is being probed in the fake bank accounts case and in this regard he is appearing for investigation before the authorities punctually. Almost all the big names associated with the fake bank accounts case have been arrested, including former president Pakistan and the co-chairman of the PPP, Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Mrs Faryal Talpur, and investigations are under way.

The reports are that as the campaign to clean up Karachi is being pushed, the Sindh government's standing has been questioned. The direct responsibility for cleaning up Karachi is on the ministry of local bodies Sindh, which is with the PPP. But the chief minister Sindh has mentioned on several occasions that it is the responsibility of district municipal corporations to clean the garbage and drainage and they are not doing so due to political pressure from their parent parties.

The People's Party sources claim there is an organised disinformation campaign in the media going on against them just because Sindh always voted for PPP, which the opponents cannot digest easily.