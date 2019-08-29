close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
Mushtaq Yusufzai
August 29, 2019

Taliban claim peace talks with US conclude

Mushtaq Yusufzai
August 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday said they had concluded their peace talks with the United States officials in Qatar and were close to sign a peace agreement.

Senior Taliban members said the talks with the US negotiating team concluded Tuesday night. They claimed to have resolved “98 percent” of the issues with the Americans.

Taliban claimed the United States had agreed to let them use the title of “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” which was the name used by the group when it took over power in Afghanistan in 1996. “Using the title of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was one of our major demands. The US negotiating team constantly refused to agree with us on this and some other points. However, it finally agreed with us and now we would be using the title of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” said a Taliban commander based in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

