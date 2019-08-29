Business to become easier, bureaucracy powers to be reduced: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered cutting down bureaucratic red-tapeism that hinders economic growth during a session aimed to ponder efforts to boost business opportunities in Pakistan.

In the meeting that Imran Khan chaired, suggestions and opinions to bolster business opportunities in the country were analysed. The premier decided to remove unnecessary legalities, rules, and regulations that hurdle the growth of business and commerce and reduce inflation.

PM Imran also advised cutting down the red-tapeism and bureaucratic approvals required for businesses to be set up and progress. Information Technology (IT), he added, also need to be strengthened in order to assist business and economic activities.

Among the attendees were the prime minister's advisers on commerce, textiles, industries production, and investment, and institutional reforms and austerity of Pakistan, Abdul Razak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain, respectively, as well as Punjab's Information and Culture Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal.

The meeting's participants agreed upon introducing laws paving way for easier processes to set up and register new businesses. Imran Khan also directed that weekly meetings of provincial authorities and institutions be held to help in achieving the goal.

The Punjab government should prepare a list of proposals to augment business opportunities through IT, the premier advised, adding that he appreciated the idea to set up industrial zones in the province. Imran Khan said he would lead efforts and activities aimed to grow businesses in Pakistan himself. Such measures would help improve the country’s global ranking, he added.

Meanwhile, the prime minister directed to provide maximum relief to common man by devising an integrated system.

Chairing a high-level meeting on measures regarding schedule price control here at the Prime Minister Office, Imran Khan said that the government is determined to provide relief to common man and is taking all out steps in this regard. The prime minister said ensuring provision of bread to a poor person is basic responsibility of the state.

Imran Khan stressed to ensure implementation of an effective system for strict monitoring of prices of essential items on daily basis in wholesale markets. He emphasised to keep the public updated about prices by the authorities concerned and administration. The prime minister also directed to take strict action against hoarding and profiteering and for effective use of technology in this regard. Imran Khan underlined the need to adopt an integrated strategy to make the process of bidding transparent in the markets so that farmers are not exploited and get due profit on their labour.

Imran Khan said a proposal to provide ration to deserving persons under ‘Ehsaas programme’ is also under consideration. The prime minister directed to provide maximum relief to common man by devising an integrated system.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar gave a detailed briefing on determining the prices of essential items and measures to stop hoarding.

Meanwhile, Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir called on the prime minister.

The governor briefed the prime minister on the outcome of the APG meetings in Canberra and specifically how we successfully avoided any downgrades in individual ratings in the APG’s Mutual Evaluation Report. The SBP Governor also briefed the PM on the continued improvement in the current account and more generally the positive response to the reform policies.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office. The meeting has significant importance in the backdrop of the security developments in the region; especially the aggressive posturing of India that has annexed Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) early this month and split it defying United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) resolutions.

It has been officially stated by the PMO that “Professional matters of Pakistan Air Force were discussed during the meeting.” The sources told The News that Indian Air Force (IAF) is engaged in flying round the clock in IHK while it had brought its major assets on the forward bases along/near international borders with Pakistan since the escalation early this year. No backwards movement of the assets was reported after its deployment. It was the deployment that forced Pakistan to close the sir space with India in the last week of February.

The IAF has already acquired first batch of Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters from the United States. The first batch consists of four Boeing made AH-64Es is being sent to Pathankot air base, near the Pakistan border, for a final induction into service. They will be installed next week as outgoing IAF chief and Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh will perform the ceremony of induction. So-called fifth generation French made Rafale fighter jets delivery to India is also starting next month. The sources said that PAF has planned to counter the Indian moves and the government is supporting it in its planning. It is understood that ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan has taken the prime minster into confidence about the developments.