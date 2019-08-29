Paul returns to WI squad for 2nd Test

BARBADOS: A fit-again Keemo Paul has been included in the 13-member West Indies squad for the second Test against India.

The fast bowler had missed the series opener with an ankle injury. Miguel Cummins, who had come in as his replacement for the Antigua Test, makes way for his return.

The promising 21-year-old has six wickets in three Tests so far, to go with first-class returns of 80 wickets in 20 matches. Cummins didn’t have a great time of it in the first Test, going wicketless in 20 overs.

Cricket West Indies also confirmed that wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich has been ruled out of the series with an ankle injury. He is undergoing rehabilitation in Barbados. Jahmar Hamilton remains with the squad as a back-up option behind the stumps, but that responsibility could remain with Shai Hope.

Rahkeem Cornwall, the all-rounder with a fantastic domestic record, retains his place in the squad and could be in line for a debut in Jamaica.

West Indies did well in the first Test to reduce India to 25-3, but quickly conceded the advantage. The second and final Test begins at Sabina Park on August 30.

Squad: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.