Panel named to select coaches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of cricket team’s player support personnel, says a PCB release.

The panel comprises Intikhab Alam (former captain and the longest serving Pakistan team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (chief executive PCB) and Zakir Khan (PCB Director International Cricket).

The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out today (Thursday) after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. However, the interviews for the batting and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of head coach is filled.