Fruit growers fear losses amid tension in IHK

SRINAGAR: The continuing lockdown in Indian held Kashmir has triggered fears among fruit growers about impending losses to the region’s biggest economy, the horticulture.

Most of the peach, pear and plum produce that was harvested in August rotted in orchards and inside the houses of farmers as it could not be transported to markets in and outside the region.

Orchardists and fruit commission agents are now worried about the region’s apple sector as the growers fear that the fruit would not be transported to outside markets in the prevailing situation. Normal life in the restive region Wednesday remained crippled in the wake of communication blockade.