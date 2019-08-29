close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
August 29, 2019

4 electrocuted

National

August 29, 2019

FAISALABAD: Four persons, including two children, were electrocuted here Wednesday. Police said Maheen, 11, of Chak 452-GB received electric shock while switching on the fan and died on the spot. M Yasir of Chak 74-JB was busy boring at Chak 67-JB Sadhar when an iron rod touched the live electricity wire. Consequently, Yasir received a fatal electric shock and died while his coworker Qaisar was shifted to a hospital after receiving burns. Two electricians were busy remove faults from an electricity transformer near Chak 170 Dabbanwala where they accidentally touched nude electricity wires and received severe electric shocks. Waseem died on the spot. Ali Raza, 4, of Bhowana was electrocuted while switching on a water pump.

