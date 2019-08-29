Work on Kartarpur Corridor to continue: federal minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (r) Ejaz Shah has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan it has been decided that work on the Kartarpur Corridor project will continue and would be completed.

Talking to a group of reporters during his visit to Lahore on Wednesday, the federal minister stated Pakistan had achieved a remarkable success at the diplomatic front as the entire world had now realised that India had been perpetrating oppression and atrocities in the Indian-Held Kashmir.

To a question, he said civil and military hierarchy were on the same page over Kartarpur Corridor project under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and this project would be completed.

He also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi had been grilled by the people of his own country who were protesting against atrocities being committed on Kashmiris in the held valley.

Brig (r) Ejaz Shah said even the Indian government had realised that the situation had slipped out of its control in held Kashmir which was evident from the fact that despite the passage of over three weeks, it hadn't mustered the courage to lift curfew in Kashmir.

The federal minister said Pakistan was siding with its Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom which was underway with zeal and fervour.

To a question about the threat of war between India and Pakistan, Ejaz Shah stated Pakistan's civil and military leadership was all set to counter any aggression from the neighbouring state. He also said that this time Pakistan's response would be stronger than that it had given to India at Balakot.

When asked about the allegations of political victimisations leveled by the opposition, he said no victimisation of anyone, including PML-N, was being done. He added that in NAB laws, the option of plea bargain existed and if anyone wanted to get released, he could use the option.

He said that peaceful protest was a right of every citizen but if anyone, including JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, tried to violate law, he would be dealt in accordance with rules and laws.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar chaired a meeting of Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee which was also attended by Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ejaz Shah, provincial ministers.

A decision was taken to finalise the process for issuance of visas to the intending Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world to attend the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak's the 550th birth anniversary in Nankana Sahib before September 30.

Arrangement for "International Sikh Convention" has been finalised which is to be held at Governor's House on August 31. Strategy and plan of action for Kartarput Corridor project and the celebrations of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak were decided in the meeting.

A special shuttle service would be launched from Nankana Sahib Railway Station to the birthplace, Janam Ashtan, of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib. Directions were issued to the authorities concerned to ensure all necessary arrangements for timely completion of Kartarpur Corridor project. The participants in the meeting were briefed about the International Sikh Convention. They were also informed about the accommodation, security arrangements, food and other arrangements for Sikh pilgrims, who would arrive to participate in Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary celebrations in Nankana Sahib, and progress on development work on Kartarpur Corridor project. The Punjab governor said that visa process for intending Sikh pilgrims would start from September 1 and would be completed by Sept 30. He said a "Tent City" in Nankana Sahib would be established to provide the Sikh pilgrims with accommodations, foolproof security and other facilities. The work on it will be initiated from the start of Sept, he added. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the funds had been approved by the Punjab government that for completion of the road from Sucha Souda to Nanka Sahib and work on it would begin very soon.

Regarding the International Sikh Convention, the Punjab governor said a huge number of Sikhs would arrive from the UK, USA, and other countries to attend it. He said the government would implement the suggestions given by the Sikh participants in the convention regarding Kartarpur Corridor project and Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations.

The Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan will be facilitated in every way, including the issuance of the visas. The Punjab and the federal governments are coordinating with each other in this regard.

Talking about the Kartarpur Corridor, he said it had been decided that regardless of India's willingness to work on it or not, Pakistan would complete and formally inaugurate it by November. "We will not compromise on the rights of minorities living in Pakistan. He said Pakistan was a safe country for minorities.

Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ejaz Shah said Imran Khan's Kartarpur Corridor project was a historic project. "Through this project, we have won the hearts of Sikhs living all over the world," he added.

"Promotion of tourism at religious places is included in government priorities. We will try our best that such arrangements are made at religious places which will facilitate the pilgrims visiting them," he said.