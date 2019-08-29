Drug peddler kills wife

BAHAWALPUR: A drug peddler shot dead his wife in Chak 53/Fateh in the vicinity of Bukhshan Khan police on Wednesday. The father of deceased Fatima Bibi told police, his son-in-law Gul Khan Niaz used to quarrel with his daughter, a mother of five children, and on the day of the incident he shot her dead when she did not give him money for drugs.

100pc scholarship for position holders of BA/BSc: The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has announced full fee waiver for position holders of BA, BSc and BCom examinations. This was stated by Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob during a ceremony to award cash prizes and certificates to position holders of annual examinations 2019. Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal was the chief guest of the event who praised the efforts of the university promoting higher education in the region. Controller Examinations Zuriatul Zahra briefed about details of examinations and position holders. On this occasion, cash prizes were awarded to the position holder students. It is important to mention that it is for the first time in the history of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur that position holders have been offered 100% scholarship for further studies in the university.

YOUTH DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A youth died in a road accident and his brother sustained critical injuries on Wednesday. Ahsan, 17, his brother Sheraz were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit them near Circular Road, Bahawalnagar, leaving Ahsan dead on the spot and his brother injured. The injured was shifted to the DHQ Hospital by Resue-1122 staffers.