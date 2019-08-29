close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 29, 2019

Youth kills elder brother

National

A
APP
August 29, 2019

SARGODHA: A youth shot dead his elder brother in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police station on Wednesday. Police said that Muhammad Mazhar, 25, and M Shan, 20, sons of Dilbaz and residents of Hameed Town, were doing business of fruit and there was a dispute of Rs 25,000 between them. In a fit of rage, Shan allegedly shot dead his elder brother and fled.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan