Youth kills elder brother

SARGODHA: A youth shot dead his elder brother in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police station on Wednesday. Police said that Muhammad Mazhar, 25, and M Shan, 20, sons of Dilbaz and residents of Hameed Town, were doing business of fruit and there was a dispute of Rs 25,000 between them. In a fit of rage, Shan allegedly shot dead his elder brother and fled.