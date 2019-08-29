Youth kills elder brother

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

SARGODHA: A youth shot dead his elder brother in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police station on Wednesday. Police said that Muhammad Mazhar, 25, and M Shan, 20, sons of Dilbaz and residents of Hameed Town, were doing business of fruit and there was a dispute of Rs 25,000 between them. In a fit of rage, Shan allegedly shot dead his elder brother and fled.
