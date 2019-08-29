close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Lahore roti, naan makers strike today

National

August 29, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore Naan Roti Association has decided to observe strike from today (Thursday). Lahore Naan Roti Association’s chief demanded the government to increase roti price to Rs10. He claimed that there has been no change in the price of roti since 2013. On the other hand, he said the influential bread makers were allowed revising bread price successively, terming it sheer injustice to tandoori roti sellers. He said strike would also be observed in surrounding districts.

