Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

PML-N MPA accused of power theft

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) has claimed unearthing alleged electricity theft at the house of the PML-N MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain. According to a Lesco official, the electricity was being stolen through a bogus meter installed at the MPA’s house in Larex Colony, Mughalpura. During an overnight operation in the Angoori Bagh sub division under Eastern Circle, superintendent engineer Muhammad Rasheed Chaudhry supervised the raid. According to initial estimate, the lady MPA has stolen electricity of more than Rs5 lakh. Staff concerned of Lesco filed an application at the Mughalpura Police Station for registration of a theft case against the MPA.

