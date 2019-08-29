Pakistan responds to Indian firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian troops once again resorted to unprovoked firing in Khoi Ratta Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in the early hours of Wednesday.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), no casualties were reported, while the Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated fire.
