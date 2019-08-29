Sh Rashid sees Pak-India war in Oct, Nov

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sh Rashid said Wednesday that he is seeing Pakistan-India war in October or November over Kashmir issue.

He said, “Narendra Modi sees Pakistan as the only obstacle in the way of India's hegemonic designs in the region and beyond.” Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHC), Rashid said the Indian prime minister’s Hindutva ideology meant India was no longer a secular country.

Fascist Modi is promoting Hindutva and Hindu terrorism in India. India is no longer a secular country,” the railways minister said, adding that Modi saw Pakistan as the only obstacle in the way of establishing India's hegemony in the region and beyond. Rashid urged the international community to shun its silence on the plight of Kashmiris suffering atrocities at the hands of Indian troops. He expressed his disappointment at the failure of the United Nations Security Council to resolve the Kashmir crisis, and said Pakistan should not attach much hope to the UN and United States in resolving the dispute.