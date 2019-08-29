Solidarity to be express with Kashmiris tomorrow: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor while chairing a conference on Wednesday said the Defence and Martyrs Day would be marked on September 6 to pay tribute to Shuhada and Ghazis and solidarity will be shown with Kashmiris in the occupied valley on Friday, as earlier announced by the government. A conference participated by civil and military officials was held at the ISPR auditorium to discuss the programme of September 06 to be observed as Defence and Martyrs Day in a befitting way. ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ will also be part of events on the Day,” the DG ISPR said at the conference. Major General Asif Ghafoor said the main ceremony of the day would be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ). He said that for the first time the event would be held in day time instead of evening. “Only facilities of martyrs and Ghazis will attend the ceremony,” he said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) would lay a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada at the GHQ. The COAS will also meet families of Shuhada and Ghazis.

The DG ISPR said the programme to visit families of martyrs was launched last year which would be continue. “This year also, we will reach out to the families of every martyr at their residences,” he said.

He also appealed people to visit families of martyrs to express gratitude to them and in acknowledgement of their sacrifices, adding that the great nation always remembers their martyrs. The photos of martyrs would also be put on display at prominent places including airports, railways, public transport etc.

The Conference was informed that ceremonies to mark the day would be held in each formation and all the cities. In connection with the day, the exhibition of arms and weapons would be held in cantonments.

The meeting also held discussion on observing Kashmir Hour at 12:00 noon on September 6 which is falling on Friday as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation.

It was decided that anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir would be played at 12:00 noon, while the people would gather in their respective areas and workplace at that time. The youth, particularly students, have been asked to participate in programmes in connection with the day, while national heroes, showbiz personalities and media people have also been asked to register their participation. “We will also express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on September 6,” the DG ISPR said.