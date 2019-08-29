Lyles skipping world double to focus on 200m gold

ZURICH: Sprint sensation Noah Lyles admitted Wednesday he was skipping the sprint double at next month’s world championships to focus on possibly erasing Usain Bolt’s name from the record books while winning 200m gold.

The now-retired Bolt holds the world records in both the 100m (9.58sec) and 200m (19.19sec), both set at the Berlin world champs in 2009.But Lyles is hitting form at the perfect time ahead of the Doha worlds from September 27-October 6, running 19.50sec in Lausanne last month to become the fourth fastest ever runner over the 200m.

“The reason I’m not running the 100m is because I have a very strong chance of winning that 200m and I also have a very strong chance of trying to break some meet records,” said the 22-year-old Lyles ahead of Thursday’s opening Diamond League final in Zurich.

“I might not get another chance like this again because I plan to be doubling after this. “The 100m is just one of those races where I’m not so strong in it that I know I’m going to come away with a win. “I don’t want to be tired in pushing for the top three in the 100m and not having that chance of getting that 200m gold.”