U-16 coaching camps from mid Sept

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to start month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games in different cities from mid September.

The trials for the selection of players will be conducted on August 30 and 31, 2019.Director Sports Shahid Nizami chaired a meeting in this connection at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by SBP Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, President Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider, Pakistan Powerlifting Secretary Rashed Malik and other representatives of different games.

Addressing the meeting Director Sports Shahid Nizami said that Sports Board Punjab will organize athletics coaching and training camp at Punjab Stadium Athletics Track Lahore, snooker camp at LDA Sports Complex, Lahore, football camp at Sports Stadium Multan, wrestling camp at Gymnasium Hall, Bahawalpur, volleyball camp at Gymnasium Hall, DG Khan and powerlifting camp will be conducted at Gymnasium Hall, Faisalabad.

“Expert coaches will impart modern training to young athletes at the month-long camps being conducted on the directives of Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh”.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department called on DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at his office on Wednesday.After the meeting, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, DG Sports Punjab also visited Punjab Int’l Swimming Complex and witnessed various sections of modern swimming pool.