Williams fails doping test

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Double world under-20 sprint champion Briana Williams could miss next month’s World Championships after reportedly testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ).

The Jamaican daily The Gleaner said that the 17-year-old initially failed the doping test after the National Senior Championships between June 20-23 where she placed third in the 100 metres to secure a spot in the national team for the World Championships in Doha. The newspaper said Tuesday that the ‘B’ sample had reportedly confirmed the presence of substance. Williams’ representative Emir Crowne said they had not yet received confirmation of the ‘B’ sample and insisted that the sprinter had not done anything wrong.