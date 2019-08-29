Taiwan varsity honours Pak U-15 baseball player Shah

LAHORE: Syed Muhammad Shah became the first Pakistani player to win a full scholarship and sponsorship on the basis of outstanding performance.

Pakistan U-15 baseball team player Syed Muhammad Shah was declared the Best Hitter of the U-15 Asian Baseball Championship and on the basis of his performance, National Taiwan University of Sports Taichung Taiwan nominated him for full Scholarship and Sponsorship.

President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah informed that after the participation in 10th BFA U-15 Asian Baseball Championship Pakistan U-15 Baseball team has returned home.

Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed Secretary General of Pakistan Federation Baseball at the airport welcomed the team along with other officials.Syed Fakhar Shah said that the Pakistan team performed well in the tournament and the young players of Pakistan made every impression of their game. The young but inexperienced players of Pakistan fought against the opposing teams.

According to Syed Fakhar Shah, almost all of Pakistani players performed well, but Syed Muhammad Shah impressed everyone with his best performance and hence he was declared the Best Hitter of the tournament.

Syed Muhammad Shah was also nominated for full Scholarship and sponsorship by National Taiwan University of Sports Taichung Taiwan on the basis of outstanding performance in the tournament. Syed Muhammad Shah is the first Pakistani athlete to be awarded a full scholarship to study abroad at a university.

Zeeshan Amin, another young player from Pakistan team, was named the Best Outfielder of the tournament, Syed Fakhr Shah said.Japan won first, Taiwan second, Korea third, China fourth, Philippines fifth, Pakistan sixth, Indonesia seventh while Hong Kong took eighth position in the event.