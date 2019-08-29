Arafat also applies for Pak bowling coach job

LAHORE: Former all-rounder Yasser Arafat has also reportedly applied for the team’s bowling coaching position. Yasser represented Pakistan in a handful of matches but remained. In addition to his short international career (27 caps for Pakistan), Arafat does not appear to have any significant coaching experience. However, what he could not do enough for country, he did for county sides over a number of years. In all, he represented six county club sides and also enjoyed stint (s) in Australia.