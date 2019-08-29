close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Arafat also applies for Pak bowling coach job

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

LAHORE: Former all-rounder Yasser Arafat has also reportedly applied for the team’s bowling coaching position. Yasser represented Pakistan in a handful of matches but remained. In addition to his short international career (27 caps for Pakistan), Arafat does not appear to have any significant coaching experience. However, what he could not do enough for country, he did for county sides over a number of years. In all, he represented six county club sides and also enjoyed stint (s) in Australia.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports