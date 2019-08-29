Ring of Pakistan devotes 2019 edition to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Ring of Pakistan devoted the 2019 edition to the cause of the Kashmir, saying that it is a jugular vein of the country and wrestlers from all over the world are here to stand with the Kashmiri people.

The third edition of the Ring of Pakistan has already got under way in Islamabad Wednesday.Imran Shah (MD Ring of Pakistan) said it was a demanding job when the organization decided to launch the event in Pakistan with the help of internationally recognised professional wrestlers. “Now we are into third year in Pakistan. As many as 45 international wrestlers from 21 different countries have so far visited Pakistan for these editions.”

Pakistan top wrestlers have also become part of the show. World Beach Games champion Inam Butt and other leading Tayyab were also accompanying the wrestlers to the National Press Club (NPC) that hosted talk show in visitors honours. Pir Asem Shah thanked ISPR, government of Pakistan and other affiliated units for providing opportunities to make it a popular event in Pakistan.“Three years back we faced problems in lure international journalists to visit Pakistan. Now with the grace of Almighty Allah there is no such problems, international wrestlers are here in a big numbers.”

Inam Butt said it was his first interaction with professional wrestlers and hopefully experience would fetch positive results. Muscular Tiney Iron also spoke on the occasion, saying he was ready for yet another fight. Defending champion Badshah Khan brandished his belt, announcing, “I am ready to defend the title.”

Shakil Qarar, president NPC thanked visitors for gracing the occasion. Senior journalist Shaharyar Khan earlier introduced the guest with journalists.