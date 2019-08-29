Stakeholders to review preparations for National Games

KARACHI: Stakeholders and participating units of the 33rd National Games would hold a meeting at Peshawar next month in order to review preparations which have been made for the biennial spectacle which is going to be held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 26 to November 1.

“In two weeks’ time a meeting of all stakeholders and participating units will be held at Peshawar. The basic purpose of the meeting is to review the preparations made so far and to finalise organising the National Games,” KP Olympic Association’s president Syed Aqil Shah told ‘The News’ from Peshawar on Wednesday. Aqil also disclosed that the formal invitations would be forwarded to the participating units on Thursday (today).

He also revealed that a committee has also been constituted to conduct the torch-relay in grand manner. “Former Inspector General Police Abid is the chairman of the committee and Khalid Mehmood, POA secretary, will act as secretary of the committee. Our plan is to conduct the torch-relay in the most befitting way,” Shah said.

“The torch will be lit at Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi. Olympians and international players will take it to the Karachi station. And from there it will be taken to Quetta. From Quetta it will be carried to Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Abbottabad. KP Sports Minister will receive the torch at Attock bridge. It will then come to Peshawar and will be taken to Qila Bala Hisar, Governor House, Khyber Pass and Torkham (Pak-Afghan border). On the opening day it will enter Qayyum Sports Complex and the Olympic flame will then be lit which will keep burning till the end of the Games,” he said.

Aqil also disclosed that the daily allowance of Rs950 will be given to the athletes and officials during the Games. “The allowance has been increased. Previously it was Rs600,” said Shah, also vice-president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

About issues of judo, cycling and athletics Shah said that work was being done on that matter.“We had resolved cycling issue but cycling again made a mistake to hold Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) elections. Now they should be asked that in the elections who voted from the provinces,” Shah said. “Judo issue has been resolved in KP and Pakistan Judo Federation’s (PJF) president Col Junaid Alam is trying to resolve it also in other provinces. I have also talked to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) president Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi and effort would be made to resolve the athletics issue also,” Shah said.

However he was quick to add that it is the earnest desire of the POA that all games are included. “POA would not create a wrong precedent. All federations have to follow the POA Constitution and the Olympic charter,” Shah stressed. KP will host the Games in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Abbottabad. Earlier Quetta was supposed to host the premier edition but it could not do so due to various issues. Balochistan has been given an option to host the 34th edition sometimes next year when the province would get ready for holding the vital assignment. Quetta had been allotted the Games in 2012.

Last time Lahore had held National Games in 2012. In 2013 a parallel POA, which had the support of the federal government, had also conducted so called National Games. But those Games cannot get a place in the record book.