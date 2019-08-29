Paul replaces Cummins for Jamaica Test

KINGSTON: West Indies selectors have included allrounder Keemo Paul in the 13-man squad to face India in the second Test in Jamaica.Paul, who had missed the first Test - that West Indies lost by a massive margin of 318 runs - due to an ankle injury, has regained fitness and will replace fast bowler Miguel Cummins in the squad.

Cummins went wicketless in the Test, conceding 69 runs in 20 overs across both the innings. Paul coming in is the only change in the squad with the selectors persisting with the same group despite the huge loss. With first-choice wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich continuing his rehabilitation, Shai Hope is likely to continue keep wickets as he did in the first Test even though the selectors have included back-up ‘keeper Jahmar Hamilton in the 13-member squad.

The series is a part of the World Test Championship and presents West Indies an opportunity to fetch their first points via a draw or a win in the second and final Test that will commence on August 30. India have already opened their account and have 60 points following the win in Antigua.

West Indies squad for second Test: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.