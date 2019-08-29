close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

Panel named to pick cricket team's support personnel

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a five-member panel to interview and select the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team’s player support personnel.

The panel comprises Intikhab Alam (former captain, Bazid Khan (former international cricketer and son of former Pakistan captain Majid Khan, Asad Ali Khan (member Board of Governors PCB), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket).

The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out on Thursday after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.The interviews for the batting and ttrength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the Head Coach is filled.

