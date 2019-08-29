Smith’s first thought was of Hughes after neck blow

LONDON: Steve Smith felt groggy and like he’d had “six beers” the previous night on the morning of the final day’s play at Lord’s when he was ruled out of action after showing signs of concussion.

Smith, who’d been struck on the neck and retired hurt on the fourth day’s play of the second Test, had originally cleared his tests and walked out to resume his innings famously. But Australia’s premier batsman, who’s set to make a comeback for the fourth Test in Manchester, said that he had felt a “little bit under weather” and was in no position to take field again on Day 5.

“When the doc asked me what did it feel like I said it felt like I had six beers last night and felt a little bit under the weather, without the six beers unfortunately. That was the sort of feeling I got, that groggy feeling and that stuck around for a couple of days. Not a nice place to be in but these things happen and unfortunately missed what was a pretty amazing Test match. I’m going well. Play the Derby game, get through that and pretty confident I’ll be right for the fourth Test match,” he said two days out from the tour match against Derbyshire.

The point of impact with Smith’s injury though had brought up terrible memories of a similar yet fatal blow the late Phillip Hughes had received on a similar part of the neck nearly five years ago. And Smith admitted that he had experienced similar thoughts soon upon being hit. “I had a few things running through my head, particularly where I got hit, just a bit of past came up if you know what I mean from a few years ago. That was probably the first thing I thought about then I was like ‘I’m OK here’ and I was alright. I was a little bit sad but I was alright mentally for the rest of that afternoon. I felt pretty good, passed all my tests and was able to go and bat and then it wasn’t until later that evening that it hit me,” he said.

There had been a lot of debate about whether Smith should have returned to bat at all on that fourth evening at Lord’s. He didn’t look to be at his ultimate best and also got out in very strange and untoward fashion - padding up to a full delivery from Chris Woakes while being stood in front of his stumps. Coach Justin Langer has come out and revealed twice now that he’d asked Smith about how he was doing on multiple occasions before agreeing to let him go out again. Smith believed that the semi-contentious decision on both his and the team management’s front was the right one. “That’s a difficult question because as we’ve seen this series there’s been so many head knocks already. Marnus has been hit a few times, Jos got hit at one point, Stokesy’s been hit. If you’re ruling people out from just hits every now and again we won’t have a game.”