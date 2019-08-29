Mihajlovic udergoes cancer treatment

MILAN: Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after undergoing a gruelling schedule of chemotherapy for acute leukaemia.

The 50-year-old had been hailed for his exceptional courage in attending his team’s Serie A opener last weekend, in spite of his condition. The Serb watched from the bench at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi as Bologna drew 1-1 away against promoted Verona before returning to hospital in Bologna.

Mihajlovic has completed the first phase of chemotherapy without complications, the hospital confirmed to the Italian AGI news agency. The 63-times capped former Yugoslav international could again attend the team’s first home game against SPAL on Friday. “We still need to do some tests, but at this moment I can’t exclude it,” Michele Cavo, head of hospital’s hematology unit, told AGI.