Aleem Dar honoured for equalling Bucknor’s record

LAHORE: ICC elite panel umpire Aleem Dar was on Wednesday honoured in a reception for equalizing West Indian retired umpire Steve Bucknor’s record of 128 Test matches.

Former national team manager Azhar Zaidi arranged the reception to honour Dar. The ceremony besides several cricket officials and organizers was also attended by former Test cricketers Abdul Qadir, Ashraf Ali and Amir Nazir. Azhar Zaidi and Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, CEO veterans cricket presented shields to Dar for his achievements.

All the speakers including Abdul Qadir, Amir Nazir, Azhar Zaidi, Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and Naeem Dar lauded Aleem Dar’s feat and paid rich tributes to seasoned campaigner. Addressing the reception, Aleem Dar said: “It’s a great honour to equal the number of Test matches of Steve Bucknor,” he said.

“I am thankful to Almighty Allah, ICC, PCB, my colleagues, my coaches, my club P&T and especially thanks to my family as without their help it was not easy to achieve this.”

He appealed to PCB that central contract system should be introduced for top domestic umpires. “It’s the only way to raise the standard of umpiring in the country”. “There is great need to improve club cricket of the country because it gives a lot to Pakistan cricket”.

Aleem Dar equaled Bucknor’s record when walked out to the middle at Lord’s for the second Ashes Test on August 15. It was his 128th Test match as an umpire. Only, Bucknor whose career spanned from 1989 to 2009, has stood in as many matches. It was an especially poignant moment for Dar, who considers Bucknor as his role model.

Dar, 51, featured in 17 first-class games in Pakistan during his playing days, taking 11 wickets with his leg-spin. He has gone on to truly flourish in his umpiring career, having stood in his first ODI in 2000, aged 31, at Gujranwala.

He has been an umpire at all ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup events since 2003. He is also one of only three umpires to have officiated in 200 ODIs.