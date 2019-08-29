Israel’s Farsi social media accounts to reach Iranians

JERUSALEM: Israel´s army has opened social media accounts in Farsi in a bid to reach out to the people of Iran, the military said on Twitter Wednesday. The announcement came after a series of incidents that have raised tensions between Iran and Israel, which has vowed to stop its arch-enemy from entrenching itself militarily in Syria. The new Twitter, Instagram and Telegram accounts will enable Iranians “to see for themselves that they are not the enemy, the oppressive Iranian regime is”, the army said. “The people of Iran deserve to hear the truth, and that´s exactly what we will share,” the army said on its Twitter account. Over the weekend, Israel announced it had carried out a strike in neighbouring Syria to thwart what it said was a plan by an Iranian force to attack its territory with drones.