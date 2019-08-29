close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 29, 2019

Israel’s Farsi social media accounts to reach Iranians

World

AFP
August 29, 2019

JERUSALEM: Israel´s army has opened social media accounts in Farsi in a bid to reach out to the people of Iran, the military said on Twitter Wednesday. The announcement came after a series of incidents that have raised tensions between Iran and Israel, which has vowed to stop its arch-enemy from entrenching itself militarily in Syria. The new Twitter, Instagram and Telegram accounts will enable Iranians “to see for themselves that they are not the enemy, the oppressive Iranian regime is”, the army said. “The people of Iran deserve to hear the truth, and that´s exactly what we will share,” the army said on its Twitter account. Over the weekend, Israel announced it had carried out a strike in neighbouring Syria to thwart what it said was a plan by an Iranian force to attack its territory with drones.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World