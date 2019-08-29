‘Arrogant´ former Wales star Saunders jailed for drink driving

LONDON: Dean Saunders, once Britain´s most expensive player, was jailed for 10 weeks on Wednesday for failing to provide a breath test to police with the judge labelling him “arrogant”. The 55-year-old former striker — capped 75 times by Wales — pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis. Saunders, who cost a then record transfer fee for a British player of £2.9million ($3.5million) when Liverpool bought him from Derby in 1991, had originally pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing. Saunders´ lawyer claimed his client had drunk two pints at Chester Races on May 10 this year and it had ´interacted´ with the medication he takes for injury to his knees and his inhaler for his asthma.