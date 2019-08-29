‘Arrogant´ former Wales star Saunders jailed for drink driving

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Dean Saunders, once Britain´s most expensive player, was jailed for 10 weeks on Wednesday for failing to provide a breath test to police with the judge labelling him “arrogant”. The 55-year-old former striker — capped 75 times by Wales — pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis. Saunders, who cost a then record transfer fee for a British player of £2.9million ($3.5million) when Liverpool bought him from Derby in 1991, had originally pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing. Saunders´ lawyer claimed his client had drunk two pints at Chester Races on May 10 this year and it had ´interacted´ with the medication he takes for injury to his knees and his inhaler for his asthma.
LONDON: Dean Saunders, once Britain´s most expensive player, was jailed for 10 weeks on Wednesday for failing to provide a breath test to police with the judge labelling him “arrogant”. The 55-year-old former striker — capped 75 times by Wales — pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis. Saunders, who cost a then record transfer fee for a British player of £2.9million ($3.5million) when Liverpool bought him from Derby in 1991, had originally pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing. Saunders´ lawyer claimed his client had drunk two pints at Chester Races on May 10 this year and it had ´interacted´ with the medication he takes for injury to his knees and his inhaler for his asthma.