Gaza under alert as suicide bombings kill 3 police officers

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Gaza´s Islamist rulers Hamas said Wednesday two overnight suicide bombings killed three Palestinian police officers in the strip, placing the Palestinian enclave in a state of alert. Interior ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozm said in an evening statement that they had identified the two bombers who blew themselves up at two police checkpoints in Gaza City.

He did not name them but said security forces “continue to investigate who is behind them”. Witnesses said that both bombings were carried out by assailants on motorbikes. A source familiar with the investigation said a Salafist movement in Gaza that sympathises with the Islamic State jihadist group was suspected. The interior ministry said two of the police officers were 32 and the third was 45. Hamas´s military wing hailed them as members. New police checkpoints were set up in Gaza City as authorities probed the attacks. Hamas leader Haniya sought to calm fears of unrest in the enclave of two million people. “We assure our people that whatever these explosions are, they will be brought under control as with every previous event, and will not be able to undermine stability and steadfastness of our people,” he said.