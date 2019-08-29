Yemen forces enter Aden, driving out southern separatists

ADEN: Yemen government forces entered the interim capital Aden and recaptured a nearby province on Wednesday, pushing back separatists who had seized parts of the south this month. The losses came nearly three weeks after the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized control of Aden, the government’s base since Huthi rebels took over the northern capital Sanaa in 2014. The clashes between the STC and government forces — who for years have fought alongside each other against the Iran-aligned Huthis — have raised concerns that the famine threatened country could break apart entirely. The separatists’ seizure of Aden was seen as a major gain allowing the Security Belt, a paramilitary force loyal to the STC, to press on to take other strategic areas. However, the Yemeni government has drafted in reinforcements from the north and mounted a pushback that appears to have met little resistance. “The national army and security services reached at this moment the interim capital and begin to secure districts,” Yemeni Information Minister Moammer al-Eryani said on Twitter. The main gate of the city’s airport had also been secured, he added.