Hafeez enjoying first taste of county cricket

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said the time was finally right for him to sample county cricket at 38 after signing up to bolster Middlesex’s push for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.

The all-rounder has featured for T20 franchises in six different countries around the world, but his spell with the Seaxes represents his first taste of the English domestic game.

Hafeez, whose schedule has eased up following his decision to retire from Test cricket at the end of last year, explained: “To be honest I was so busy in my career, because I was playing three formats over the last 10 years”. He added: “It was really tough for me to get time to play for a county – there were a couple of offers, but I couldn’t get there.

“Finally, this is the right time and playing for Middlesex is one of the things I feel really proud of. I’m happy to be here – the boys are really welcoming and I’m enjoying it.

“So far, winning the game has been the missing part but, as a professional, there’s always a challenge waiting and I think it brings the best out of you,” The Cricketer quoted Hafeez as saying .

Hafeez has brought a wealth of experience to Middlesex, having played 218 one-day internationals and 89 T20 internationals since making his Pakistan debut in 2003.