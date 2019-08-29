Pak baseball player gets full ride to Taiwan varsity

LAHORE: Pakistan U-15 baseball team player Syed Muhammad Shah was declared the Best Hitter of the U-15 Asian Baseball Championship and on the basis of his performance, National University of Sports Taichung, Taiwan, nominated him for a full scholarship and sponsorship.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) told APP here on Wednesday Pakistan team finished sixth in the U15 Asian championship held in Taiwan and young Syed Muhammad impressed with skills and talent during the event.

On its return home Pakistan team was welcomed

by Secretary PFB Sheikh Mazhar Ahmad, officials and a large number of fans at

the airport.

“Pak team exhibited fine performance amid presence of top notch like Japan, hosts Taiwan, South Korea and China and our young but inexperienced players dazzled with fine show playing against fancied teams of the event,” he said.

Japan won the event in which Taiwan got second with South Korea taking third place and China finishing at fourth with Philippines claiming fifth position. Behind Pakistan were Indonesia and Hong Kong at seventh and eight position, respectively.

He said Syed Muhammad who was adjudged the best hitter of the event was also nominated for full scholarship and sponsorship by National Sports University.

“He has created country’s baseball history becoming the first Pakistani athlete who has been awarded a full scholarship to study abroad at a university,” said Fakhar, adding another Pakistani player — Zeeshan Amin — was named the best outfielder of the tournament.