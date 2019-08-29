Dangerous deficit

The country’s economic statistics from the current government’s first year in power are not looking good. Not only has the government managed to reverse the economic growth that happened under the previous government, it has failed to meet its own objectives as well. When the government took power last August, it claimed that the economic situation was so precarious that it would pursue two objectives – reducing the fiscal deficit and reducing the current account deficit. While the government has managed to curb the current account deficit, the fiscal deficit has gotten worse – much of it due to confused policies – the highest in 28 years, in fact. On the one side, the government announced a massive reduction in development expenditure and a range of other austerity measures. On the other side, through the SBP, it continued to increase the policy rate, which meant that the government would effectively be paying more to service the same level of debt. Government debt, of course, continued to increase throughout the year, as it shall in the coming year. The biggest number is that the fiscal deficit jumped up from a target of 4.9 percent to a record 8.9 percent of GDP. This is a significant fall.

Such a large increase in the fiscal deficit at a time of austerity requires accountability of its own. Revenues plummeted in the last year, while expenditures broke previous records. This is mind-boggling for an austerity budget, which effectively shrunk the Pakistani economy. So how did this situation come about? The answer is: interest rates. A year ago, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs2.26 trillion, or 6.6 percent of the GDP. After a year of the PTI in power, the fiscal deficit almost increased 50 percent to Rs3.445 trillion.

The deterioration is a function of government policies. What is even stranger is that the deficit increased by 80 percent in the last quarter. Economists have estimated that at least Rs1,110 billion of the increase has come due to the increase in policy rate, while devaluation is estimated to have added Rs3.2 trillion to public debt. Mark-up payments alone jumped to 5.4 percent of the GDP, which is the highest in two decades. This is no surprise based on the fact that the policy rate has almost doubled since the start of the government’s term. The result is that the government is spending more to do less for welfare and development. Not only that, it will tax more to do less. The government will need to take stock of the failure of its economic approach if it is to dig Pakistan out of the hole it is in.