Detectorists ‘hit jackpot’, unearth £5m Norman coin hoard

SOMERSET: Two metal detectorists have told of their shock at unearthing a hoard of coins depicting William the Conqueror thought to be worth over £5 million.

Adam Staples, 43, and Lisa Grace, 42, found the 2,528 silver coins in a Somerset field. The hoard shines fresh light on the aftermath of the Norman invasion and shows evidence of early tax evasion in Britain.

Staples, 43, and his girlfriend, were training friends to use their metal detectors on a weekend trip when they made the discovery at an undisclosed location. “We went down for a weekend and hit the jackpot,” he said. “We didn’t leave the site until we thought we’d got all the coins. We had a massive thunder and rainstorm. We were soaking wet by the time we finished.”

Grace joked: “It was like the gods didn’t want to disturb the hoard ... We were wet through but it really didn’t seem to matter.”

Coins from around 1066 depicting both the defeated King Harold II as well as triumphant conqueror William I were found in a field in the Chew Valley. The pair, from Derby, first started their hobby around 16 years ago and have uncovered valuable items before, but nothing quite like this.

Describing the moment the first coin was revealed, Staples said: “It went from one coin, three coins, 30 coins and gradually progressed. It took about four, five hours to dig it up.”

Staples, who works providing auction consultations, said life for the pair would “totally change” if, as expected, the hoard is declared treasure by a coroner. “We will be able to buy our own property, it’s freedom,” he said, but added that they had not been metal detecting for “financial gain”.

While it has not yet been officially valued, Staples said the coins could be worth more than £5 million — a sum which would be shared with the rest of the group and the landowner. Coins in the 1,000-year-old hoard show signs of being illicitly tampered with, sporting mixed designs on either side.