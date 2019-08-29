Solidarity to be shown with Kashmiris on Friday: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that solidarity would be shown with the Kashmiris in the occupied valley on Friday, Geo News reported.

The DG ISPR was addressing a conference related to Defence Day, where he discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plans to show solidarity with Kashmiris every Friday. On the subject, the DG ISPR said as per the government’s plan, at 12 in the afternoon, sirens will be rung across the country in solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that this year there is a change in the format of the Defence Day ceremony and the main ceremony would be held at the general headquarters. The DG ISPR said there would not be a ceremony in the evening, but in the morning. Only the Ghazis (victors) and families of martyrs would attend the ceremony, he added.

The DG ISPR said Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet the families of the martyrs and Ghazis. He said that the Army chief will lay floral wreaths at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The DG ISPR said ceremonies will be held on Defence Day across the country and the pictures of the martyrs will be put on display.

“Kashmir banay ga Pakistan (Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)” theme will be included in the Defence Day ceremonies, he said. In solidarity with the Kashmiris under the Indian occupation, at 12 pm on Sept 6, the national anthem and Kashmir’s anthem will be played together, stated the DG ISPR.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor said that showbiz personalities, media personnel and national heroes among others will attend the ceremonies.