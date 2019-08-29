PM briefs King Abdullah and Macron about IOK situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned King Abdullah II of Jordan and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to highlight the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister told the Jordanian king that India’s illegal and repressive policies in occupied Kashmir had not only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region.

“Through its unilateral and fascist actions, India is attempting to change the demography of the disputed territory, which is a blatant violation of the international norms and the UN Security Council resolutions,” Khan said, adding international community must take notice of the Indian excesses and raise their voice for the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

King Adbullah II said Jordan was closely following the developments in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He called for de-escalation of the situation and stressed for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. He added that Jordan would consult other countries on the situation in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Khan also telephoned French President Emmanuel Macron and briefed him on the current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Khan highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India to change the disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure, saying: “These steps are against the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

He apprised him of the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since August 5. President Macron also underlined the importance of resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful means.

Khan also briefed Macron of Pakistan’s efforts to support the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. The French president appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan. The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.