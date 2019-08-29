TNFJ says mourning code of Azadari soon

PESHAWAR: The Tehrik Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafaria (TNFJ) has said that they were bound by the code of Azadari (mourning) issued by the party chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mausavi.

A spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of TNFJ said no office-bearers or bodies affiliated with it such as Mukhtar Organisation, Mukhtar Students Organisation or the Ibrahim Scouts had attended the meeting of any local organisation in this regard. The spokesman said the TNFJ KP chapter reserved the right to take legal action against those who were circulating such reports. He said the mourners would abide by the code of Azadari issued by Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mausavi, which would be unveiled soon through the media.