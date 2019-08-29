Bid to smuggle 7kg heroin foiled

PESHAWAR: The police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin and arrested one alleged smuggler in Nasir Bagh.

An official said that the police while acting over a tip-off, stopped a car and recovered seven kilograms of heroin from it.

The heroin was being smuggled down the country from coming from Wazirdhand area in the Khyber district.

The officials said one alleged smuggler identified as Niamat was arrested.

Meanwhile, the police in different actions in the city foiled bid to smuggle imported cigarettes and other contrabands.

The cops recovered smuggled cloth worth millions of rupees in the Board locality and handed over the stuff to the Customs authorities. In another action on the Ring Road, a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes was recovered and a case was registered.