close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2019

Bid to smuggle 7kg heroin foiled

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin and arrested one alleged smuggler in Nasir Bagh.

An official said that the police while acting over a tip-off, stopped a car and recovered seven kilograms of heroin from it.

The heroin was being smuggled down the country from coming from Wazirdhand area in the Khyber district.

The officials said one alleged smuggler identified as Niamat was arrested.

Meanwhile, the police in different actions in the city foiled bid to smuggle imported cigarettes and other contrabands.

The cops recovered smuggled cloth worth millions of rupees in the Board locality and handed over the stuff to the Customs authorities. In another action on the Ring Road, a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes was recovered and a case was registered.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar