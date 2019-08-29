Man kills 4 members of a family

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed four members of his family, including his father, brother, sister and sister-in-law in Jabba Sheikhul Garhi area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Wajid Khan, the brother of the accused Majid Khan, told the police that his brother exchanged harsh words with his father Muhammad Younus and younger brother Muhammad Sajid over the ownership of a house. At the meantime, he said, Majid’s wife, Sadia Bibi, went to her room and brought a pistol and handed it over to her husband.

“And infuriated Majid Khan opened fire, killing his father, sister Mehnaz, sister-in-law Samina and brother Muhammad Sajid on the spot,” said Wajid Khan. His brother and his wife fled the scene after the incident, he added. Majid Khan and Sadia had got married on own free will earlier this year. The police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. “The wife of Majid Khan instigated her husband and handed him a pistol. She asked him to kill his family members as they used to quarrel with her over the ownership of the house,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Central, Bashir Khan, told reporters. “We are conducting raids at the possible hideouts of the accused and they would be arrested soon,” the official added.