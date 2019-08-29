Efforts being made to destabilise Pakistan: Malakand GOC

DIR: General Officer Commanding (GOC), Malakand, Major General Ijaz Mirza said on Wednesday that foreign forces were trying to destabilise Pakistan by increasing pressure from the western and eastern sides of the country.

He was addressing the talent award show of MPhil scholars organised by the district youth office Upper Dir.

Operational Commander Upper Dir, Brig Abbas Haider, local politicians, elders, teachers, students and others also attended the ceremony.

Ijaz Mirza said that the country is passing through a difficult phase as it enemies were building pressure on it. The GOC said that the country’s enemies wanted to weaken it economically. He said that Pakistan was situated in a very sensitive area. The GOC said that the country was facing a lot of challenges. He said that India was committing atrocities against Kashmiris which was not acceptable to Pakistan.

Ijaz Mirza said that the people of Malakand division fought the terrorists and defeated them. He said the terrorists were trying to enter Dir Upper and Swat from Afghanistan to stage terror acts in these areas.

However, he added that Pak Army would never allow the terrorists to enter Dir Upper and Swat.

He said that the army would fight against the external and internal enemies through education. He urged the students to counter the enemies through education.

He said that students should prepare themselves for the challenges the country was facing. At the end of the ceremony, prizes and certificates were distributed among the MPhil scholars.

The GOC was presented a shield.