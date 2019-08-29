112 health workers protest ‘sacking’ in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Up to 112 employees of the health department staged protest against their sacking here on Tuesday.

Led by Muhammad Shahab, the workers staged a protest on the premises of the Nowshera Press Club.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the parliamentarians, district nazim and district health officer.

Later, addressing a press conference, the speakers, including Muhammad Shahab, Khayal Muhammad, Fawwad, Zahoor and others said that the District Health Officer (DHO) recruited a total of 192 employees in the health department in January 2018.

They said that 112 employees were posted at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pabbi and 80 employees were adjusted in the periphery health facilities.

The protesters said that the Peshawar High Court in a judgment in October 2018 had declared the recruitment null and void, terming it an illegal act on the part of the health department.

They said only 112 employees had been sacked from the THQ Hospital in Pabbi and the remaining 80 employees were still working in different health facilities. The protesters appealed to the chief justice Supreme Court and chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take notice of the injustice and take action against the elements involved in the corruption.