Petition about BRT deficiencies: Court directs KP govt to submit reply

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit reply in a writ petition seeking the removal of deficiencies in the ongoing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as citizens are facing hardships due to establishment of underpasses and overhead bridges at a distance of 1,600 meters.

A division bench comprising Justice Roohul Amin Khan and Justice Naeem Anwar issued the notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through the secretary Transport and Mass Transit Department, project director for Project Management Unit, BRT Peshawar, and Provincial Departmental Working Party through its chairman.

The bench directed the respondent departments to submit comments before the next hearing about the deficiencies pointed out in the petition.

The petition was filed by a Supreme Court lawyer, Muhammad Isa Khan, who raised several questions over the long delay in completion and deficiencies in the project.

The petitioner explained the deficiencies in the BRT project before the bench and stated that in Reach-III of the project at University Road, there are crossings at five places only, including Phase-III Chowk at Hayatabad, Gate No 2 at University of Peshawar, Town Chowk, Arbab Road and KFC Tehkal Payan, each at a distance of 1600 meters, which adds to congestion of the mixed traffic.

“There is no crossing for pedestrians at all. They will have to cover a distance of 1,600 meters for one side crossing and the underpass at Jehangirabad has been closed for no reason. No drainage system has been provided at Reach-III. The service road has been merged with the main road for mixed traffic, destroying the business,” the petitioner stated.

Another deficiency he explained before the court, is that no access has been provided for the students to cross the road for entry into and exit out of the university as students of UPS or University Boys College are deprived of any such access and these students will have to travel at least 2 kilometres distance up to the overhead bridge at Phase-III Chowk, Hayatabad for crossing road.